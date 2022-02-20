Some residents of Anambra State have called on the incoming administration of Charles Soludo to declare a state of emergency on road infrastructure in Awka metropolis.

Mr Soludo’s administration will be inaugurated on March 17.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who sampled opinions from some residents reported that they were in agreement that the roads are bad.

Christian Beluchukwu, a resident, said that Awka metropolis shows a city lacking in motorable roads as practically all the roads in the city are broken.

“The broken roads appear to be the stamp of the capital city for a long time now and honestly need a facelift.

“A state like Anambra should be proud of a very durable road network when compared to other states created at the same time, like Ebonyi or Delta states. Our road network in Awka is near zero and needs Soludo’s urgent attention,” Mr Beluchukwu said.

Mr Beluchukwu specifically called on the incoming government to declare a state of emergency on the road network in Awka metropolis and the entire state.

Ugonnia Okigbo, another resident, categorically stated that Awka does not fit the status of a capital city because of dilapidated roads.

He appealed to Mr Soludo to employ the services of a civil engineer who would gather other experts on road construction and maintenance to build roads that would stand the test of time.

“Motorists patronise mechanic workshops and vulcanizers on daily basis because of the heavy wear and tear on their vehicles as they ply the routes in the state,” Mr Okigbo said.

Eyiuche Okoye, a fruit seller, described the present condition of road infrastructure in Awka as very poor, saying that vehicles that usually assist their group in transporting their wares from source have tripled the cost of transportation which was attributed to the effects of the bad road on their vehicles.

“We bear the cost because we cannot carry our goods on our heads, we usually trade locally on native market days in rural areas so it is really bad for us, I pray that Soludo will consider women traders to build lasting roads,” she said.

Mrs Okoye said successive governments in the state had no interest in building good roads befitting the status of Awka as a capital city.

She said previous leaders in the state had their eyes in building other structures, forgetting that road projects are the key to all developmental structures.

Also speaking, Frank Okafor, a professor at the Nnmadi Azikiwe University, Awka, said Awka metropolis has no road infrastructure befitting of a state capital.

Mr Okafor expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Soludo to bring quality road infrastructure to Awka metropolis, judging from his precedence and pronouncements.

He said if a good road network is built, the daily gridlock in Awka metropolis would become history.

Mr Okafor urged the incoming government to make the construction of good road infrastructure in Awka a top priority.

Ifenna Okeke, a tricycle operator, bemoaned the poor condition of roads in Awka and appealed to the incoming government to give a facelift to roads in the area befitting the state capital.

(NAN)