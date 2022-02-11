Traders displaced from Waterside Market, Ogbor Hill, Aba, on Thursday called on the Abia State Government to assist them in recovering from their losses.

The state government ordered the demolition of the shanty shops and evacuation of traders at the market on February 4, a day after an accident claimed many lives there.

The government equally ordered the relocation of the traders to the Good Morning Market, also at Aba.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Aba, Alpheus Ajiogu, Chairman of Waterside Market Traders Association, appealed to the government to give the traders some assistance.

“Many of us traders at Waterside Market reside in Obingwa Local Government Area and it costs a lot for us to get to Good Morning Market where the government has relocated us.

“The most challenging issue now is that the road to Good Morning Market from People’s Road, Obingwa, is in deplorable condition.

“We are managing to pass through the road now because it is the dry season.

“We are begging the government to reconstruct People’s Road to enable us and our customers who come from neighbouring Obingwa and Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom to easily access Good Morning Market.

“We are also asking the government to please assist us with some money because the sudden demolition of Waterside Market caused us lots of losses as we did not remove our properties and wares,” he said.

Mr Ajiogu also urged the government to ensure that the new abattoir at Omuma-Uzo in Ukwa West Local Government Area was completed.

He said the abattoir was only for slaughtering cows and not a market to sell meat.

The chairman also requested for the completion of the roofing of shops allocated to the displaced traders at the Good Morning Market.

He said that some parts of the market in the valley should be landfilled to secure the traders’ goods and make movements in and out of the market easier.

Ezinna Ogbonna, the chairman of Good Morning Market Traders Association, in a separate interview, said the market had more than 4,000 unoccupied shops, noting that many of the shops are not roofed.

He called on the state government to roof the shops so that traders’ goods would be secured now and during the rainy season.

Mr Ogbonna also requested the grading of market road networks and the provision of electricity for those who depend on electricity to conduct their businesses.

He thanked the state government for providing three months moratorium for the relocated traders during which they would trade without paying rents.

(NAN)