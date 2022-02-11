Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State said his administration is poised to improve the ease of doing business in Abia.

Mr Ikpeazu said this on Thursday in Umuahia during a one-day stakeholders’ summit with the theme: “Streamlining the multiplicity of task force.’’

The event was organised by the state’s Ministry of Transport.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Ude Oko, said the proliferation of task forces was creating tension in the state because of their nefarious activities against the residents.

He further said the multiplicity of task force was de-marketing the state from attracting investments.

He, therefore, urged the stakeholders to support government’s efforts geared toward transforming the state.

“In a period like this, where there is tension in the land, and all manner of people are parading themselves as task forces on the streets, and harassing people will not be welcomed.

“Some couple of years back, the state was at the top of the list and highly rated as investment destination.

“However, the recent ratings have showed that Abia is not doing well in the area of doing business.

“We will do everything humanly possible to improve on the situation by dealing with any activity that would paint a bad picture of the state,” Mr Ikpeazu said.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Transport, Godswill Nwanoruo, said the ministry planned to create a single task force in the transport sector, as part of its strategy to tackle the multiplicity of task force in the state.

“I believe the creation of a formidable and strong single task force will help reduce the level of lawlessness and untoward conduct found in the system

“This will allow for an incremental but potentially transformative change that will bring to bear, a new system of e-traffic management,” Mr Nwanoruo said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Ijeoma Okere, said the multiplicity of task force was depleting revenue generation and also creating poor image for the government.

Mrs Okere said the ministry was poised to stop the activities of unapproved task forces through the implementation of relevant laws.

The state Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Eugene Eze, commended the ministry for organising the summit and coming up with the decision to create a single task force for the state.

Mr Eze said this would make the business of transportation in the state viable, adding that the move would also give stakeholders in the sector a sense of belonging.

Earlier, a resource person at the event, Callistus Ibe, said that transportation had played a major role in the society, describing it as a variable in any government agenda for growth.

He urged the government to apply technology to streamline the multiplicity of task force.

Mr Ibe, a professor, called on the government to initiate a transport policy and road map to define the functions of the existing task forces in the state.

