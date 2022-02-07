The Catholic Diocese of Enugu said it is still evaluating the allegations made by Fr. Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest and the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, after more than one month.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Mbaka in his New Year message alleged that there was a plot to kill him after his row with the diocese last year.

Mr Mbaka said the leadership of the diocese had planned to drag him to brothels before killing him.

The outspoken Catholic priest subtly accused the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese, Callistus Onaga, of having a hand in the plot, although he did not mention the bishop by name.

The Director of Communication in the diocese, Ben Achi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the church was yet to take a decision on Mr Mbaka’s allegations.

“The Diocese hasn’t made her decision yet (on the allegations). We are still looking at the situation. Nothing on that yet,” said Mr Achi, who is also a Catholic priest.

Mbaka’s row with the diocese

Mr Mbaka had, in April, called for the president’s impeachment over the rising insecurity in the country. The presidency fired back at Mr Mbaka, saying the priest was angry because Mr Buhari ignored his request for contracts.

Mr Onaga, the diocesan bishop, said to be displeased with the priest’s exchange of words with the presidency, consequently, asked Mr Mbaka to shut down his Adoration ministry for one-month and embark on a retreat.

When Mr Mbaka’s followers did not see him for about 24 hours, they embarked on a protest to the bishop’s residence, on the suspicion that Mr Onaga, who had summoned the fiery priest, might have handed him over to security agencies.

The protesters destroyed properties within the bishop’s residence and the Holy Ghost Cathedral before Mr Mbaka emerged and took them away to a location where he addressed them.

The priest told the protesters he was denied access to his phone and ordered to proceed on one-month suspension.

The bishop later declared one-week prayer “in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our ancestral place of worship and sanctity of the church”.

Although Mr Mbaka later apologised to the bishop and the Catholic Church, his New Year allegations against the diocesan leadership appear to have signaled a resumption of hostilities with the church.