The Anambra Fire Service said it recorded a total of 114 fire outbreaks which resulted in 15 deaths and five injuries across the state in 2021.

Martin Agbili, the chief fire officer of the service, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Agbili said the service recorded 40 fire outbreaks between January and February this year, with 38 of those incidents in the previous month.

He said the estimated value of property destroyed in the fire disasters was not yet available as that was still being calculated.

The fire chief said the use of domestic fuel (cooking gas and adulterated kerosene) and bush burning were responsible for most of the residential building fire incidents.

He advised people to be cautious in using gas cookers and stoves, and also warned against bush burning, especially during the dry season.

“Those who use gas should ensure the cylinder is outside, they should check for leaks regularly and make a rule that children should not go near such, while camp gas should be used in a ventilated place.

“For those using stove, they should test for the purity of the kerosene, and the best way to do it is take a little quantity and try to inflame it, if it lights with force, it is possible that it has been adulterated with petrol, which is far cheaper than kerosene,” he said.

Mr Agbili, however, said the service was battling with emergency response challenges as motorists often refused to give way to fire trucks in heavy traffic and congested areas like Onitsha.

According to him, fire trucks blaring sirens were not on pleasure rides, but on a mission to save lives and property, and those who blocked their way could become victims one day.

(NAN)