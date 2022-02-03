The police in Abia State have confirmed the killing of a cyclist by his colleague over a plate of rice.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who disclosed this on Wednesday to reporters in Umuahia, said the suspect turned himself in, to the police.

The incident happened on Monday at a local eatery in Uzompka Street in Amaiyi, Owerri-Aba in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the state.

Two cyclists were said to have entered an eatery to eat, alongside other colleagues.

While the two were settling down, another cyclist, identified as Chinenye, entered and demanded food, according to a resident of the area.

“Not wanting to be upstaged, an already seated cyclist, named Oberagu, who had arrived before Chinenye, told him to wait for his turn.

“The owner of the eating spot supported their position and went on to serve food to the other persons who came before Chinenye.

“On noticing that, Chinenye started threatening the woman and the other cyclists, shouting that if the woman dared not to serve food to him and his group, he would scatter everywhere,” the resident said.

Continuing, he said: “That was what caused the fight, in which other cyclists joined to beat up Chinenye, who left in humiliation.

“The other boys were still eating when he (Chinenye) came back in the company of other cyclists.

“With everyone running away, Chinenye drew closer and shot him in the stomach and disappeared with the cyclist that brought him”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt the injured cyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital by concerned residents and was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Angered by the incident, the youth in the community set ablaze the suspect’s family compound and a house belonging to the cyclist who took him (Chinenye) back to the eatery.

(NAN)