The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disassociated itself from the planned protest by students of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, over some levies introduced by the institution’s management.

The Coordinator, NANS Zone B, Alfred Nwuruku, covering the South-east and South-south geo-political zones of the country, stated this on Sunday while addressing reporters in Abakaliki.

Mr Nwuruku advised the students to shelve the protest, saying the association was consulting with the institution’s management.

“We will be conducting a congress in February, where students will articulate their demands for onward presentation to the university management.

“We are scheduled to meet the institution’s management on February 2, as part of our continuous consultations over the issue,” he said.

Mr Nwuruku stated that the association had been appealing to the students to shun protests, even as he debunked the insinuation that it had been enticed by the state government.

“We are aware that some students are planning a protest and we express serious concerns over it, due to the prevailing political situation in the state and the country at large.

“We are assuring the students that we will not betray them and alerting the public that we are not in support of any protest, in case it is eventually carried out,” he said.

Mr Nwuruku lamented that the institution’s management would introduce a development levy, among other fees, not minding the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“The visitation panel, instituted by the state government to ascertain payments in the South-east zone, made such recommendation to the management.

“The panel recommended that such fees were paid by other institutions in the zone, but our grievance is that such negative policy is being implemented by the management.

“The development levy ranges from N50,000 to N250,000, while the accreditation fees is N10,000,” he said.

The spokesperson of the university, Patrick Itumo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that development levy was being paid by students in other institutions, adding that EBSU was the last to implement it.

“The students can inquire about such payment from other institutions, they will realise that EBSU has the lowest fees.

“The levy will assist the institution to execute its projects and policies that will benefit the students and other segments of the university,” he said.

(NAN)