The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has again denied using Ebubeagu security outfit to suppress opposition in the state.

Ebubeagu was set up by the Ebonyi State Government to complement the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime in the state, but the security outfit has been enmeshed in some controversies over its operations.

Mr Umahi was reacting to a statement by the national spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, who accused the governor of using Ebubeagy to “unleash terror” on the opposition in the state.

Mr Ologunagba called for the release of the state spokesperson of the PDP, Chika Nwoba, whom he said was arrested on trumped up charges.

Mr Nwoba was arrested by Ebubeagu and handed over to the police and subsequently charged to court for allegedly violating the cybercrimes law of the state.

The court – a magistrate court – ordered him remanded in police custody.

Ebubeagu was last week accused of extra-judicial killings which led to a violent protest in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

Many houses and other properties were burnt down during the protest.

About 11 people reportedly involved in the killings and the resultant protest have been arrested by the police.

Members of the House of Representatives from the state, under the PDP, recently raised a motion calling on the police to investigate the alleged excesses of Ebubeagu.

Only ‘criminals’ are afraid of Ebubeagu – Umahi

Mr Umahi, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, described the accusations by the PDP spokesperson as ‘senseless’.

He said Ebubeagu is not a militia group as alleged by the PDP but a citizen-based neighbourhood security established by the law of the House of Assembly.

The security outfit, he said, has attracted widespread commendations for their roles in assisting the police and other security agencies in “stamping out insecurity” in the state.

“Ebubeagu Security outfit was not set up to witch-hunt the opposition but to provide alternative security to the lives and property of all citizens irrespective of political party affiliations.

READ ALSO:

“Those who fear or feel unease about the Ebubeagu are probably those who meddle in criminalities who wouldn’t want their criminal escapades to be unearthed by the effervescent Security outfit,” the statement said.

Mr Umahi is a tolerant governor who is not against the opposition, the statement said.

“The Governor has no plans of rigging the 2023 General elections as alleged by the PDP.

“He has insisted that the decision of who replaces him in 2023 would be made by the people themselves and not the other way round.”