Christian Chima, a chieftain of the PDP in Anambra, said the party would be a strong opposition by keeping the governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo, on his toes.

Mr Chima, who is aspiring to be elected the publicity secretary of the Anambra chapter of the PDP in the upcoming party congresses in February, disclosed this to reporters in Awka on Friday.

He said as the March 17 inauguration of Anambra’s governor-elect drew close, the party was ready to live up to its responsibility as an opposition party in the state.

According to him, Mr Soludo cannot afford to fail or disappoint as the people are hopeful that “he will be that light at the end of the South-east’s political tunnel”.

“We are at a time when the confidence of the masses on the political leadership of the South-east is at an all-time low.

“The whole of the South-east, not just Anambra, suffers from pervasive voter apathy, rooted in a deep-seated feeling that the collective aspiration of our people can no longer be achieved through the political process.

“Soludo is brilliant and eloquent, especially through his utterances since he was declared governor-elect. This has raised a lot of hope that democracy can be given one more shot in the state.

“One can then imagine how tragic it will become if Soludo disappoints. That possible endpoint is frightening and if it happens, the South-east will, no doubt, slide into possible anarchy.

“This is why Soludo, when he becomes the governor of Anambra, cannot be allowed to fail,” he said.

Mr Chima said he was running for the office of the publicity secretary of the PDP in Anambra because there was need for a vibrant opposition in the state

“We are more mindful of the harm Soludo’s failure will do to the collective psyche and destiny of our people, than the cheap political points that may accrue to our party on the account of his failure.

“The goal is not to provide toxic opposition but through robust engagement, Soludo will, at every turn, see Anambra PDP as a constant reminder of the enormous responsibility that has been placed on his shoulders.

“Soludo will also be reminded of the monumental consequences of him not doing the work expected of him,” he said.

(NAN)