Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to support and encourage genuine private sector-driven business investments to bloom in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who spoke when he received the management team of United Nigeria Airlines, led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Obiora Okonkwo, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, assured the delegation that his administration will fully support the company to grow its business in Enugu State.

The governor said the state government wants more business investments in Enugu State, and is poised to encourage the private sector to thrive in the state, to add value to the economy and wellbeing of the residents.

“We will give you the whole support; be rest assured of our support; we have to support you. Once I see a private sector- driven investment, I will support it. We want more business investments here”, he said.

Mr Ugwuanyi stated that the peace and security being enjoyed in Enugu State was as a result of the concerted efforts of his administration to protect lives and property, improve the welfare of the people and encourage businesses to grow in the state.

“I cherish this peace. People cherish the way we do things here”, the governor added.

Speaking after the interactive meeting with Mr Ugwuanyi, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Mr Okonkwo, disclosed that the delegation was at the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to the governor as part of the company’s programme of its Annual Retreat taking place in Enugu “which is our hub”.

Mr Okonkwo, who revealed that “we want to start shifting our base to Enugu”, said that they discussed the need for closer relationship and partnership with the Enugu State Government.

“We were able to enumerate our strategic expansion plans within the year 2022”, he said.

The Chairman expressed delight that Mr Ugwuanyi understood their strategic plans and “granted all our requests”.

According to him, “And with these requests we have no doubt that within the next 12 months, you will see more of our presence in Enugu and we will be here for better and greater service to the people of the state.

“The governor (Ugwuanyi) actually has shown also that he is very comfortable with the aviation sector having worked in the Aviation Committee in the National Assembly. So, it was a very easy discussion; we understood ourselves without stress”.

Earlier during the interactive meeting with Mr Ugwuanyi, Mr Okonkwo hinted the governor of the company’s plans to establish a Maintenance and Repair Organization (MRO) facility in Enugu State, indicative of making Enugu its hub of aviation operations.

The Chairman said that United Nigeria Airlines choice of Enugu as its operations hub was because of the state’s business-friendly environment and the company’s commitment to the development of numerous opportunities in the South East geo-political zone in general and Enugu State in particular.

He pointed out that an MRO facility in Enugu will create more jobs and expand opportunities for both expatriates and indigenes of the state, as well as attract potential business investments and contribute positively to the growth of the revenue base of the state.

Other members of the delegation from United Nigeria Airlines were the Director of Administration, Linus Awute; the Director of Flight Operations, Chimara Imediegwu; the Director of Maintenance, Alex Iheuwa; the Head of Training, Barbara Ade-Asamoah; and the Head, Cabin Crew, Aderounke Babalola.