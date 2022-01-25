Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Tuesday, said it recorded 23 deaths from 33 road crashes in the state between December 17, 2021 and January 15, 2022.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Adeoye Irelewuyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that 72 persons sustained various degrees of injuries from the road mishaps during the period.

Mr Irelewuyi stated that 473 persons were arrested for various offences during the period, adding that all of them were booked, while some had been prosecuted.

He attributed the crashes to speed limit violation.

“On Dec. 17, 2022, we commenced ‘Operation Zero Crash Special Patrol’ which ended on January 15. This was part of the strategies targeted at minimising road traffic crashes during the yuletide.

“The number of deaths increased, compared with the previous years. While we recorded 23 deaths within the period, seven deaths were recorded within the same period in 2020,” he said.

The sector commander further stated that Anambra recorded a larger percentage of free traffic flow all through the period, especially on the Niger Bridge.

“We were able to achieve free flow of traffic because there was collaboration with various security agencies as well as the governments of Anambra and Delta.

“The traffic was flowing because we kept the bridge open. We had four toll trucks, two on both sides, which assisted in removing every obstruction as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Irelewuyi advised motorists against over speeding, even as he stressed the need for them to be cautious while on the road, to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely.

(NAN)