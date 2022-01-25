A police post and a magistrate court were among the properties destroyed on Sunday by protesting youths in Akaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, according to the police.

The youths were protesting the alleged torture and killing of a man, Anyim Akpoke, by the operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit in the area.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the rampaging youths destroyed the police post, magistrate court, and a building belonging to the Ebubeagu.

The youths also razed a house belonging to the Chairperson of Ivo Local Government Area, Onyebuchi Ogbadu.

Eleven people have so far been arrested over the torture and killing of the man, the police spokesperson, Ms Odah, said.

“The Commissioner of Police has also visited the community and a combined team of the police and military personnel has also been deployed to the area.

“Investigations have commenced. I assure you, normalcy has returned,” she said.

Governor Dave Umahi, while reacting to the destruction in Akaeze, warned the youths against violence and brigandage.

The governor issued the warning when he made an on-the-spot assessment visit to the troubled community.

“I feel so sad over the couple of incidents that happened in this place. In the first place, I condemn the viral video making the rounds where somebody was using an axe on a fellow human being.

“My position is that life is sacred and all those perpetrators of the attacks must be prosecuted immediately,” Mr Umahi said.

