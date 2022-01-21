Police in Imo State have confirmed the arrest of a dismissed official of a medical facility in the state over alleged involvement in “attempted killing for ritual purpose”.

The man identified as Francis Chukwura is a former staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Mike Abattam, in a statement on Thursday, alleged that Mr Chukwura attempted to kill his neighbour’s son for ritual purpose.

Mr Abattam said the victim, Henry Ekwos 14, was lured into a room by the suspect who attempted to kill him.

Mr Chukwura had dug a shallow grave in his room and inflicted the boy with machete cuts before he was rescued, the police said.

The incident occurred in Ubommiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where the suspect had already dug a grave-size pit.

“The boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became suspicious and turned to run out, when the suspect picked up a machete and gave him several machete cuts on his head and body,” Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said.

He said the victim continued running and screaming for help, and passers-by who heard his scream immediately alerted the police patrol team within the area.

He said the police operatives who arrived at the scene were able to disarm the assailant, rescued the victim with the assistance of some members of the community.

The police spokesperson said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the suspect was taken into custody.

“On interrogation, the suspect is a dismissed staff of Federal Medical Center, Owerri, and presently has no visible means of livelihood.

“He could not give a reason why he attempted to kill the victim. For the grave-size pit he dug in his room, he said the wife was aware and it was done to hurt his landlord for giving him quit notice,” Mr Abattam said.

(NAN)