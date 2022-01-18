Four persons were on Tuesday reportedly killed in an attack linked to a protracted war between the people of Ukawu and Isinkwo, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The dispute over land has led to the death of dozens of people over the years. Many houses and other properties have also been destroyed on both sides.

The four persons killed are said to hail from Ukawu.

A resident of Ukawu said residents went to a beach in the area to fetch sand when they were ambushed by gunmen who shot four of them dead.

The source, who asked not to be named, said one of those killed was Ujebe Offor, 32, a father of three whose last child is nine months old.

“I heard that the people from Ukawu went in a group to the beach to get sand thinking that today being sit at home there will be no problem. But unfortunately for them, Ishinkwo people had already laid ambush and getting to the beach they opened fire on the Ukawu people.

“I also gathered that Ukawu people were taken unawares as they went to the beach unarmed. They all scampered for safety, but on getting to a meeting point they discovered that four people were missing. Then some attested to seeing when they were killed and their corpses taken away by the attackers.

“I learnt that Ukawu people have mobilized to Isinkwo for reprisal and to also demand the corpses of those killed. One of the deceased was Ujebe Offor mid-30s, married, had 3 children, the last child is about 9 months,” the source said.

PREMIUM TIMES could, however, not ascertain the identity of the attackers.

The police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said that the command has yet to receive information on the matter.

She, however, promised to contact the police division the warring communities fall into in order to get information on the killings.

The chairman of the local government, Felix Igboke, confirmed the incident.

He expressed disappointment over the incident after the state government had made peace between the communities.

On casualty figures, Mr Igboke said two persons, a woman and a truck driver, are missing.

“I am on my way to the place to ascertain the true situation. The people of the two communities are bringing shame to the local government and the state.

“The governor had tried to make peace there. The disputed area has been demarcated. So why are they still fighting? If you ask them, they will say it is a fight that started since 1912. But my question is can’t it end?” he said.