A former minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has explained why the governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has appointed her to head his 80-member transition team.

Mr Soludo “wants solid groundwork for his governance”, Mrs Ezekwesili said on Thursday via a Twitter post.

Governor-elect of our Anambra State Prof @CCSoludo wants a solid groundwork for his governance and has asked me to Chair his Transition Committee.

I have accepted and will teamwork with my distinguished colleagues to help achieve his transition goals and competent governance.✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 13, 2022

“I have accepted and will teamwork with my distinguished colleagues to help achieve his transition goals and competent governance,” she added.

The appointment of the former minister has excited many Nigerians who see it as the right step from Mr Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Hallmark of a transformational leader,” a Twitter user, Camillus Iheanacho (@IdeasLogin), said, while commenting on Mrs Ezekwesili’s post.

“Assemble the best team possible to achieve (the) ultimate objective. Excellent, we’re rooting for your success. The knowledge-based global economy is within our strength. Can’t wait to see the SE finally take off. Brick by brick, starting with Anambra,” he added.

“Good choice. So much expectations from Anambrarians and Nigerians. The choice of @obyezeks is best for the development of (a) blueprint for the next four years and beyond,” said another Twitter user, Segun Olugbemi (@segunolugbemi1).

Other members of the transition committee are a professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and a renowned human rights activist and former chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu.

The committee, which would be inaugurated on January 19, is to liaise with Governor Willie Obiano’s administration for a smooth transition to when Mr Soludo would be sworn-in in the next two months, March 17.

Mr Soludo won the Anambra governorship election in November, last year, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.