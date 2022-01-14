The police in Ebonyi State said they have arrested three suspected child traffickers and rescued no fewer than 32 victims in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, disclosed this while briefing reporters in Abakaliki on Friday.

She said the 32 victims rescued were 16 males and 16 females.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victims were indigenes of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River and Benue States.

She said the three suspects were arrested after a series of investigations on a missing person.

“On January 7, at about 9300 hours, a case of a missing person was reported by Mrs Ijeoma Nwankor of Uterufie village, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

“She told the command that her daughter, Chidera, age 16, left home to an unknown destination.

“In the course of our investigation, a company’s advertisement sheet containing a phone number was found in the daughter’s room.

“The owner of the phone number, who was later identified as Christian Nwankwo, ‘M’ and aged 19 years was trailed and arrested.

“The suspect made useful information to the police and led the operatives to their hideout at Okposi Umuaghara, Ezza Local Government Area of the state, where two other gang members were arrested,” Ms Odah stated.

The spokesperson said it was alleged that the victim was being used for forced labour and sexual exploitation, in the name of networking for the company.

She urged members of the public to shun crime.

(NAN)