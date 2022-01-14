The police in Ebonyi State have declared four persons missing in Isiama Onicha in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the report about the missing persons was made at Onicha Divisional Headquarters of the command on January 1.

She stated that a man, Okike Onyedikachi, had reported that his four brothers left home on December 26, 2021, in two Daystar 125 model motorcycles.

“They left to attend a traditional marriage of their cousin at Okpa-Ogegen Village in Oju Local Government Area of Benue, through Effium/Benue route and had yet to return.

“The family has contacted the celebrant and she confirmed that the victims were not sighted at the ceremony,” the police spokesperson stated.

She gave the names of the missing persons as Ogonnaya Chukwu, 33, and Sunday Chukwu, 31, both dark in complexion.

The others are Chinedu Nwite, 30, and Ogbonnaya Ekuma, 30, both fair in complexion.

“All speak English and Igbo Languages fluently,” the statement added.

The police said they had disseminated the information through its control room and other police formations in the state.

The statement added that all efforts made to trace the victims had been unsuccessful.

The police asked members of the public with useful information on their whereabouts to report at any police station.

(NAN)