Renowned pharmacist and former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Sam Ohuabunwa, has notified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to run for the 2023 presidential election under the party’s platform.

Mr Ohuabunwa presented his letter of intent to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Veteran journalist and Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, also presented his letter of intent to run for president to Mr Ayu on Thursday.

Mr Ohuabunwa, while speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of the PDP later, said running the office of president was not by age but management, experience, sound health and adequate planning.

“This office of president is a serious office. You must have experience in managing many things at the same time.

“I have the experience. I have been trained. I may belong to the older group but my Spirit, my heart is of a young person,” Mr Ohuabunwa said.

He said that if given the opportunity, his administration would set the Key Performance Index (KPI), review it every quarter and enthrone competence among others.

“I am coming to lay the foundation for proper unity of our nation to create a level playing ground where every child born in every part of this country will have the same opportunity like the other child to achieve his potentials the way it happens in the United States of America ‘ he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa, who hails from Abia State, had, in September last year, signified his intention to run for the presidency.

At the time, he was silent on the platform he hoped to achieve his aspiration.

‘Nigerians are looking for a competent character and not just a political party, thus in 2023, it is possible to get the office of the president,” he said.

Aside from Mr Ohuabunwa, other prominent presidential aspirants from the South-east are a former Senate President Pius Anyim, Kingsley Moghalu, former Abia governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

They are running on different political platforms.