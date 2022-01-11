The Abia State Government has warned people to desist from spreading “falsehood” against it on social media.

Anthony Agbazuere, the chief of staff to the governor, gave the warning on Monday while speaking with reporters at the Government House, Umuahia.

Mr Agbazuere said it was “disheartening to know that it had become a way of life for some persons to spread false messages to disparage the Abia State Government and its officials”.

He, however, said the government was open to accept “advice and objective criticisms” from the citizens.

Mr Agbazuere said henceforth, any form of “destructive criticism” would not be welcomed by the state government.

“In the spirit of the New Year, such people should be wary and refrain from unpatriotic, irreverent and debilitating conducts.

“Government shall be constrained to fully resort to extant laws against such uncharitable individuals except they purge themselves,” he said.

Continuing, the governor’s chief-of-staff said, “You can no longer in this country go to Facebook and write what you think or feel to disparage somebody without knowing that there are laws concerning such things in Nigeria.

“If you think what you are saying is right, then you must justify it on the basis of the law, or else the law will take its course.”

Mr Agbazuere did not mention names in his remarks.

Orji Uzor Kalu calls out Ikpeazu on dilapidated road

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu recently took to Facebook to ask Governor Okezie Ikpeazu “to consider rebuilding one of the important” roads in the South-east state.

Mr Kalu, who is a senator representing Abia North District, mentioned the road as Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara-Alayi-Igbere- Item-Abiriba-Ohafia Road.

He said it is a state road, and not a federal one.

“When I was Governor, I built the road and maintained it. Ever since I left, there has been no new investment on the road despite being one of the busiest roads in Abia.

“I am calling and appealing to the state Governor to ease off the stress on that road by taking urgent action on it,” the senator said.

An official of the Abia State Government said Mr Kalu was being mischievous when he said the road is a state road.

“It is a federal road, it has always been. The initial reconstruction work on that road was done by PTF when Buhari was PTF chairman. When did that road become state road?” said the official who did not want his name mentioned in the report since he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

The official said the state government has been working on the road as a palliative measure. He said the government has had several meetings about the road with the federal controller of works.

(NAN)