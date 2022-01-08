A non-governmental organisation, Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs, has urged Charles Soludo, governor-elect of Anambra State, to address the challenge of neglected federal projects in the state.

Amah Amaonye, the director-general of the group, while addressing reporters on Saturday in Awka, said the expectations of the people is that Mr Soludo would hit the ground running immediately he assumes office in March.

According to Mr Amaonye, the overwhelming support for Mr Soludo at the just-concluded election comes with unprecedented expectations and it is, therefore, a huge burden that he should surmount.

He expressed confidence that Mr Soludo’s influence and performance in various positions he had served in the past are indications that he will deliver on his campaign promises.

“No problem should be seen to be unaddressed or unattended to. We are aware that a major problem is the neglect of federal projects in the state.

“Therefore, a fast, potent solution must be advanced to this problem, which has left the state with many dilapidated roads and poor accessibility.

“This is causing difficulty and logjam never seen before on a daily basis for our people travelling in the state both on the Niger Bridge at Asaba end and the Enugu end, where the roads are in a state of total neglect.

“There should be collaborative efforts among the states, involving federal and international intervention, to proffer solutions to this problem,” he said.

The group also urged the incoming administration not to be distracted.

“The primary responsibility of every government is to commit its energy and resources to continuously look for the problems of its citizens and also (try) frantically to solve them.

“If this is done, it will take care of (the) expectations of the people,” Mr Amaonye said.

Mr Amaonye appealed to aggrieved candidates of other political parties and their supporters to concede victory.

