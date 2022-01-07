The police have arrested two persons over the disappearance of a corpse in Ebonyi State.

The corpse of an 80-year-old woman, Grace Okoro, was said to have disappeared in the mortuary on the day of the burial.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that those arrested were workers at the mortuary where the corpse of the woman was kept before it disappeared.

“We have found out that it was a mistake of identification and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Aliyu, has ordered for more investigation to unravel the circumstance behind the matter,” said Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police.

The family of the deceased raised an alarm after it discovered that her corpse had vanished from the mortuary where it was deposited.

Fred Okoro, the brother of the deceased, told reporters in Abakaliki on Thursday that his sister died on July 2, 2021 and her corpse was deposited in the mortuary at the General Hospital, Owutu Edda in Afikpo Local Government Area.

“The burial was fixed for December 28, 2021. I got the shock of my life when family members went to collect the remains of our sister on the burial day, only to discover that a different corpse was kept in the morgue for us.

“We notice the plot to prevent us from knowing that the corpse was missing a month after the deposit was made as several efforts made by family members to see the condition of the corpse were frustrated by the mortuary attendants.

“They always tell us that the morgue was under fumigation.

“On the burial day, we went to the mortuary to get the corpse for lying-in-state and burial, only to discover that a strange corpse was presented to us,” Mr Okoro said.

