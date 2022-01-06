The price of local rice has remained stable in major markets in Enugu metropolis after the yuletide, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A survey conducted by NAN on Wednesday showed that the price of local rice has not changed since December 2021, when compared with other foodstuffs.

A 50 kg bag of local rice is sold between N27,500 and N28,000, depending on the brand.

Also, a 25 kg bag is sold between N14,000 and N14, 500 for a month now.

A rice dealer at Mayor Market, Mark Ekwo, attributed the stability in price to availability of the commodity in the market.

A rice dealer at Garki Market, John Chukwu, said that patronage had been massive for local rice as many residents could hardly afford foreign rice due to its high cost.

“Many rice dealers, especially farmers, flooded the market with local rice, which made the price stable,” Mr Chukwu said.

A rice dealer at Top Land Market on Amechi Road said most local rice dealers allowed the price to remain stable after the yuletide so as to make extra sales.

“If the price increases, many may not be able to afford it because people have run out of cash following the yuletide,” said the dealer who asked that his name should not be mentioned.

Although it is costlier, the price of foreign rice has remained stable too.

A 50 kg bag of foreign rice is still sold for between N32,000 and N34,000 since December 2021.

The 25 kg of foreign rice is sold between N17, 000 and N17,500 depending on the brand.

(NAN)