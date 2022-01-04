The former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu “to consider rebuilding one of the important” roads in the South-east state.

Mr Kalu, in a Facebook post on December 24, mentioned the road as Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara-Alayi-Igbere- Item-Abiriba-Ohafia Road. He said it is a state road, and not a federal one.

“Despite not falling into my senatorial role, I had initially appropriated One billion naira as part of the 2021 capital project but the Federal Ministry of Works is yet to take action on it,” said Mr Kalu, who is a senator representing Abia North District.

“When I was Governor, I built the road and maintained it. Ever since I left, there has been no new investment on the road despite being one of the busiest roads in Abia.

“I am calling and appealing to the state Governor to ease off the stress on that road by taking urgent action on it,” the senator said.

A journalist in Umuahia told PREMIUM TIMES that the road, which links Abia with Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states, has broken down completely.

“It is in a deplorable condition, very deplorable condition. What happens is that during festive seasons, they grade it to make possible for cars to pass, but it is really bad.

She said some villagers or concerned politicians sometimes do the grading of the road.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him.

‘Kalu is mischievous’

However, another official of the Abia State Government said Mr Kalu was being mischievous when he said the road is a state road.

“It is a federal road, it has always been. The initial reconstruction work on that road was done by PTF when Buhari was PTF chairman. When did that road become state road,” said the official who did not want his name mentioned in the report since he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

The official said the state government has been working on the road as a palliative measure. He said the government has had several meetings about the road with the federal controller of works.

On the belief by many people that Abia is one of the states with the worst roads in Nigeria, the official said, “Basically, they are talking about the federal roads.”

He said all the federal roads in the state are dilapidated.