Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with a total outlay of N381.4 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governor signed the bill at the new Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri, on Thursday in the presence of members of the State Executive Council.

NAN also reported that the Bill which was earlier presented to the Assembly by its Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairman, Emeka Nduka, was approved by the Assembly and presented to the governor for his assent.

Others who were present during the signing of the bill into law included the state’s legislators led by the Speaker of the Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh.

The governor said the 2022 budget, christened Budget of Consolidation and The People’s Budget, was prepared with contributions from town unions through their respective representatives at the House of Assembly.

He thanked the legislators for rising to the task and expressed the confidence that with expected internal revenue generation in 2022, funds will be available to execute the budget.

“It is on behalf of my government that I thank the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly for a job well done.

“I sincerely hope that having been signed into law, this Budget of the People will bring about the expected development to our dear state when it will be judiciously implemented,” he said.

