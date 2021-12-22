The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, on Wednesday said the police would investigate a report by a woman who alleged that her husband abandoned her because she gave birth to a set of twins through a Cesarean section.

According to Ms Odah, the woman, Amaka Chinwendu, told the police on Tuesday that she started having issues with her husband after she delivered twins.

“We are going to carry out our investigation and I believe that justice will be served,” Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The 33-year-old woman told journalists in Abakaliki that she was abandoned and pushed out of her marriage by her husband due to cultural beliefs.

Mrs Chinwendu, who hails from Ekka in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi, was married to Chinwendu Woko, from Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“My husband abandoned me and my babies in the hospital because his tradition abhors twins and any woman having a baby through Cesarean section.

“Yes, we already had a kid before the arrival of the twins. Our first kid is a girl and the twins are a boy and a girl named Desmond and Diamond,” Mrs Chinwendu said.

She said she started having issues with her husband when he told her that in their place, they do not allow women to give birth through Cesarean section.

She said this was before she even gave birth to their first child.

“According to my husband, it is a taboo in their village, Igbo-Etche, for a woman to give birth through C-Section.

“To the glory of God, I later had a normal delivery of our first child but for the second one, I didn’t know that I was carrying twins, till seven months.

“Immediately my husband got to know of this, we started having a misunderstanding.

“He began to beat the he*l out of me, and vowed never to take care of me or even help in any household work.

“When I was delivered of the twins through C-section, he ran away and up till today, I do not know his whereabouts.

“At first, my husband wanted me to terminate the pregnancy for us to continue, but I refused,” she said.

Mrs Chinwendu said she does not regret her actions, adding that she had no plan of going back to live with her husband.

“My only worry now is the babies. If he can take his babies, I will be fine and nothing else.

“My helpers have been my God and my biological brothers, my brothers paid for our hospital bills and they have been buying our food.

“The twins are fine, they are two months old,” she added.

Premium Times is unable to verify her claims as we are unable to reach her husband.

(NAN)