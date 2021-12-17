Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Friday presented a budget of N381 billion for 2022 to the Imo House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget, tagged “Budget of Wealth Consolidation and Recovery”, Mr Uzodinma said it was made up of N96 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 23.36 per cent and N284 billion capital expenditure, representing 74.64 per cent.

The governor said the objective of the budget was to “satisfy the desires of the people” by promoting sustainable economic development in the state.

He added that it was also aimed at putting the wellbeing of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures.

Mr Uzodinma further said that this would be achieved by adopting a participatory governance through open budget process, human capital development and grassroots development, among others.

The governor commended the House for its solidarity to his administration and pledged to vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes and projects captured in the budget.

The Speaker of the House, Kennedy Ibeh, assured that the budget would be passed in good time to enable Mr Uzodinma “continue his good works in 2022”.

Mr Ibeh expressed confidence that the budget would address the aspirations of the people by providing infrastructure across the state.

He commended the governor “for demonstrating uncommon courage in rising up to the new dimensions of crime, criminality and banditry in the state”.

He also commended him for the “recovery of government property as well as those of the people that were illegally acquired by the past administration”.

The Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to steer the state to a better future.

Mr Iwuanyanwu also promised a seamless and quick consideration and passage of the budget, while pledging total support of the House to the governor’s efforts towards developing the state.

(NAN)