Dubem Onyia, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Enugu State to adhere to the “existing zoning agreement” for governorship position in the state.

Mr Onyia made the call in an interview with reporters on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, as the 2023 general elections draw closer, the “zone to produce the next governor of Enugu State seems to be heating up the polity within the PDP”.

He said the present governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a member of the PDP from Enugu North District, was a product of a zoning formula.

The former minister said the zoning agreement was to ensure that power rotates amongst the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the two other zones, Enugu East and Enugu West had also benefited from the zoning agreement, with former governor Chimaraoke Nnamani from Enugu East and former governor Sullivan Chime from Enugu West.

Mr Onyia said the present debate on where the next governor of the state would come from was avoidable.

“As one of the founding fathers of the present Enugu State, I will not fold my hands and watch Enugu State engulfed in turmoil.

“It is my duty to ensure that there is peace, tranquility and brotherliness in the state,” he said.

He said the resolution to rotate the governorship position among the three senatorial districts was reached in 2014 at a PDP caucus meeting in Enugu State where he moved a motion.

Mr Onyia said the motion was overwhelmingly endorsed at the meeting attended by the then governor, Mr Chime, senators, House of Representatives members, former governors, PDP state leadership and other stakeholders in the State.

According to him, the zoning agreement that, after Enugu North, it would be the turn of Enugu East, is contained in the minutes of the PDP caucus meeting.

“With the adoption of the motion, Enugu North was then endorsed to produce the governorship candidate that saw Mr Ugwuanyi elected into office.

“It should be the turn of Enugu East now to produce the next candidate for the party.

“I am appealing to PDP Enugu State to allow Enugu East to take their turn.

“It will be very unfair, illogical and against the rules of equity for another zone to aspire to produce the next governorship candidate for the state.

“Enugu East has waited for 16 years since it had its turn,” he added.

