The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it has arrested nine people who allegedly specialise in vandalising electricity transformers within communities in the South-east.

The spokesperson for the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

Mr Ezeh said the vandal activities took place within two states in the South-east – Anambra and Enugu.

The suspected vandals have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, he said.

Mr Ezeh urged electricity customers to be more vigilant during this Yuletide as activities of vandals have been on the rise, to avoid “customers being subjected to darkness during the festive period”.

“The company arrested two suspected vandals on Friday, December 3, through the vigilante team of Nri community in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The suspects, identified as Ugochukwu Nweri and Eugene Azali, were arrested for vandalising the Ugwuokporo D7 distribution substation located at Agukwu in Nri community.

“Having lifted the transformer from the plinth, the duo went ahead to drain the oil, cut some parts of the upriser and porcelain large cables.

“They were immediately handed over to the Neni Police Station, while effort is being made to transfer the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for further investigation and possible arraignment in court,” Mr Ezeh said.

He said five suspected vandals were arrested by a vigilante group in Nara community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State for alleged vandalism of EEDC transformers in the community.

The suspects have been identified as Chidera Ogbu, Ede Sunday, Onyedika Ani, Chinedu Ani, while the receiver of the stolen items has been identified as Onyebuchi Igwe.

Within the period, two suspects – Nwankwo, 22, and Chinedu Nwankwo, 21, both from Ezza Umuhuali community in Ebonyi, were arrested by Amayi Vigilante team for vandalising Amayi Akamili-Uruagu in Nnewi distribution substation, according to the spokesperson of the electricity company.

(NAN)