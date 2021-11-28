The Anambra State Ministry of Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development, on Friday said it generated N1.3 billion from January to October.

The Commissioner, Bonaventure Enemali, disclosed this during the ongoing 2021 budget assessment and 2022 budget defence, before the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, in Awka.

Mr Enemali said the ministry was given a revenue target of N4.8 billion in the year 2021, and only 28 per cent of the target had been achieved.

“The ministry generates revenue for the state via payment of ground rent, tenement rates, land allocation, registration and documentation.

“In 2018, the ministry generated about N500 million, in 2019 N2.5 billion was generated and in 2020, N2.1 billion was generated, in spite of the challenges experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2021, we have generated N1.3 billion as at October, which is 28 per cent of the target for this year. This low performance was because of the insecurity challenges in the state.

“It affected the financial power of so many residents. Also, the government could not carry out much enforcement due to the governorship election in the state,” he said.

Mr Enemali expressed optimism that the revenue would increase by the year 2022 when the Geographic Information System (GIS) would be fully operational.

“We believe that by 2022, the ministry will do better in terms of revenue. The GIS will go a long way in solving the major problem of double allocation of lands and check fraud, and there will be stability in terms of security,” he said.

Reacting, Chidi Udemadu, representing Ihiala ll State Constituency, expressed dissatisfaction over the budget performance of the ministry.

He urged the ministry to block leakages to prevent revenue loss in the state.

(NAN)