West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation (WAKEOrg), a sub-regional group for public-private cooperation, has urged the Federal Government to dialogue with agitators and youths to create a peaceful environment for businesses to thrive.

The spokesperson for WAKEOrg, Osisioma Nwolise, made the appeal at the organisation’s third anniversary and presentation of West African regional awards on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that two prestigious regional awards were presented to chief executives of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Innocent Chukwuma, and Stine Rice Industries, Akai Egwuonwu.

Mr Nwolise, a professor, said peace and security were prerequisites for development as it creates an enabling environment for the fundamentals of a society’s progress.

“The spate of kidnappings, cattle rustling, banditry, killings and other forms of insecurity being experienced in parts of the country are elements of youth revolt, and it calls for concern.

“This state of insecurity is negatively affecting already existing and prospective businesses. Even potentials are not properly utilised to drive economic growth.

“We are appealing to the federal government to take seriously the plea to engage in dialogues to resolve these issues.

“The federal government should also dialogue with the regions to douse tension and address the problem of insecurity, thereby promoting the optimum environment for human potential to flourish,” he said.

Mr Nwolise, also the chairman, WAKEOrg Award Selection Committee, said the two successful entrepreneurs from Anambra were selected for their contributions to the nation’s economy and service to humanity.

“Without food security and effective mobility, no nation or society can develop or progress. These two entrepreneurs have contributed to national productivity, wealth and development of the country.

“They successfully deployed strategic thinking, people oriented projects, capacity building and uncommon African achievements.

“The essence of the award is to appreciate you and encourage you to do more for humanity, for the nation and the continent of Africa,” Mr Nwolise told the awardees.

In his remarks, Ahmed Danfulani, chairman, WAKEorg, said that member-countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were proud of Mr Chukwuma and Mr Egwuonwu for their achievements.

Mr Danfulani, a professor and former director-general of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, said other citizens should emulate the awardees by solving the problems of humanity with practical knowledge and patriotism.

Responding, Messrs Chukwuma and Egwuonwu appreciated the group for recognising their efforts, saying that the awards would spur them to do more.

NAN reported that the award presentation was followed by a facility tour of Innoson vehicle manufacturing plant in Nnewi and Stine Industries rice mill in Amichi area of Anambra.

