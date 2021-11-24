The Enugu State Government said it would recruit 500 ad-hoc traffic wardens to tackle the increasing traffic gridlock and negative road attitude in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Transport, Ogbonna Idike, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mr Idike said the ad-hoc officers would support the already existing 314 traffic control officers in the state.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had approved a request for the recruitment of the traffic wardens who would be between the age of 20 and 45, healthy enough to withstand the strain of the job.

Mr Idike said that the recent increase in gridlock in major towns in the state had forced existing traffic control officers to now work two shifts between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

He said the ad-hoc wardens would be paid stipends as they will not be employed as civil servants.

The permanent secretary attributed the recent gridlock being experienced in some routes to “negative road attitude” and “impatience”.

He said motorists, especially commercial bus drivers, display lots of negative road attitudes, impatience and indiscipline while on the road.

“Since the #EndSARS activities, more people have not been obeying traffic rules and they believe they can behave anyhow.

“Also, the issue of sit-at-home in the South-east and more motorists having to move only for five or four days in a week and the attendant rush and everybody being on the road at the same time due to limited days of movement or operation.

“In this rush, most people will not have patience even for a few seconds and at times you see drivers fighting due to little things that simple patience can take care of.”

Mr Idike added that the traffic situation has been made worse by the influx of people into the state.

“Enugu State is the most peaceful in the South-East and one of the most peaceful in the country where people have no fear of their safety, live their normal lives and do their businesses.

“Most people in the region have decided to relocate to the state and they are coming down with their children in the relocation and taking advantage of the good and quality primary, secondary and tertiary schools in Enugu,” he said.

(NAN)