Anambra State Government has said that Monday would no longer be a work-free day in the state, effective from November 22.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, C. Don Adinuba, disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday.

“This reminder became imperative in view of the tendency of some people to observe in the last few months every Monday as a work-free day.

“Work free day was observed in the state in compliance with the directive by some non-state actors in an effort to press the Federal Government to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kanu is standing trial for some charges in Abuja, brought by the federal administration.

Mr Adinuba said the IPOB leadership has suspended the directive requiring people to stay at home every Monday throughout the South-east region.

“The IPOB leadership has in the last few days reiterated the suspension, warning that any person who still tries to enforce the earlier decision is on his or her own and will, therefore, be dealt with accordingly.

“The IPOB leadership has kept every pledge it has made, including rescinding its decision to thwart the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“In fact, far from disrupting the election, IPOB encouraged the people of Anambra State to come out in their numbers and exercise their democratic right on November 6.

“The election is now recognised as easily the most peaceful and the fairest election since the state was created in 1991,” he said.

Mr Adinuba spoke on the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and some Igbo leaders who appealed for the release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The commissioner said in view of the efforts being made to secure Mr Kanu’s release, residents of Anambra are enjoined to go about their normal business every Monday.

He urged the public not to entertain any fear of disruption of their work or any kind of harassment.

(NAN)