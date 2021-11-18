A former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Simon Okeke, has advised Anambra State governor-elect, Charles Soludo, to avoid greedy politicians if he must succeed in governing the state.

Mr Okeke gave the advice during a press briefing in his country home, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said that “avaricious politicians can frustrate any administration, and are capable to stop any government from fulfilling election promises to the people”.

Mr Soludo, he said, should learn from former governors in the country who failed because of listening to “covetous politicians, who pose as godfathers as well as friends or relatives.”

He said Mr Soludo has no reason to fail.

“Soludo must be wary of rapacious politicians who would be hovering around him, and advising him to share the money meant for the development of the state, he must learn how to say no to such advisers.

“The governor-elect has the capacity to take Anambra to the next level, giving his knowledge, antecedents and vast connection; therefore, no excuse of failure should come from him.

“For the little time I interacted with him, I found in him a person who has the capacity to turn the fortunes of the state for the better,” Mr Okeke said.

He said the electorate voted for Mr Soludo because he promised that with his international connection, he would make “the light of the state to shine better, and to leave the state better than it is presently.

“We all believed him because of the legacy he left at the banking sector, when he was the Central Bank of Nigeria governor.

“Citizens of Anambra hold him to very high esteem, and that was why he received massive support during the governorship election. He must not betray this confidence,” he added.

IPOB

Mr Okeke appealed to the federal government to review its stand on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and address the “assumed injustice” which led to their agitations.

He said that agitations by IPOB arose from felt marginalisation, inequality and lack of a level-playing ground for all to operate and noted that where there is no justice, agitations will continue to reign.

“I believe strongly that if adequate attention is given to their cause and equity assumed, the agitations will die down,” he said.

He also urged the government to ensure equality and equity in the leadership of the country at the centre and address the issue as it is one of the agitations that has kept the country divided.

Mr Okeke said since the inception of the country, Nigeria has not elected a president of the South-east extraction.

“Igbo people of the South-east extraction have sound materials for president, Nigerians should give the South-east the opportunity to serve the country in that capacity come 2023,” he said.

(NAN)