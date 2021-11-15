A Non-Governmental Organisation, African Women Forum for Good Governance, has commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for rewarding a woman who refused to sell her vote during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The woman, identified as Ngozi Onuegbusi from Ukwulu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state, was seen in a viral video refusing to accept a N5,000 bribe at a polling unit from an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs Onuegbusi opted instead to vote for a candidate of her choice.

Her rare show of courage and uprightness earned her a reward of N1 million from Governor Obiano, who invited her to Government House, Awka for recognition.

Chinwe Iyizoba, founder of the NGO, which advocates good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment, made the commendation in a statement issued in Awka on Friday.

Mrs Iyizoba, a retired justice of Court of Appeal, said Mrs Onuegbusi should be a model to womenfolk.

She said that one of the visions of her NGO was to identify such women and empower them in their businesses or political aspirations.

She said her NGO would support such women in their endeavours to create a new crop of rural women and the bulk of voters in elections, who would always eschew money politics.

According to her, it is necessary for politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is to provide the people who elected them into office with good governance.

“What people need is (the) provision of the necessary social amenities to make life worth living, these include good roads, good schools, jobs, good healthcare, water supply, electricity, and others.

“Government, public and private institutions recognise the importance and relevance of women in the scheme of things.

“Women deserve greater representation in governance at all levels and as mothers of the nation, we know where the shoes pinch and have a lot to say and contribute towards making things better,” she said.

Charles Soludo, a candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, won the Anambra governorship election.

He defeated 17 others, including Andy Uba of the APC and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)