The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akachukwu Nwakpo, said he supported and voted for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Ihiala supplementary election in Anambra State on Tuesday.

Mr Nwakpo disclosed this to reporters after voting at his polling unit 004 Ward 01 at Umuatani Hall, Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area.

He said the results of the election announced so far reflected the wishes and mandate of the people.

“We believe it is time to finish this election by helping the winning party to make it to the end, so that the military can leave and we can have a more relaxed environment for us to focus on issues that concern our communities.

“Also, the leadership of my party, ADC, agreed with what we have done because we are not in the supplementary election and we did not score or get enough votes to be competitive.

“APGA is also a sister party because the founding members of APGA founded ADC and I also came from APGA to ADC. Moreso, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is my friend.

“So, I feel this is an opportunity to support one another and for us to build together and let our people be part of governance,” he said.

Mr Nwakpo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system worked efficiently during the supplementary election.

“My assessment so far, so good. Our people are more relaxed, less nervous and enthusiastic to vote but INEC officials arrived late.

“We were prepared to cast our votes since 10a.m., but we were able to get accredited and vote at 2.p.m when they arrived.

“The BVAs worked efficiently today compared to what was experienced on November 6,” he said.

He urged other governorship candidates and political parties to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, and be peaceful.”

Meanwhile, a large turnout of voters was reported across all polling units in Ihiala.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the voters arrived at the various polling units before officials of INEC.

(NAN)