Voting has been delayed in polling units across Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concludes the 2021 governorship election in the South-east state.

Channels TV reported that voting materials were yet to be deployed in the local government area at 10 a.m.

A Channels reporter who visited a polling centre close to the headquarters of Ihiala Local Government Area at about 12:03p.m said voters were waiting at the centre for the election officials to show up.

The centre has three polling units.

“As it is, it is past 12 and the voters are right here seated, the elderly, men, women, and youths are here, waiting to cast their votes, but there is no sight of any INEC officials even though this place is just a stone throw from the local government headquarters were the distribution and deployment of (voting) materials have been taking place,” the reporter said.

The TV camera captured a handful of voters standing under a tree inside a school compound.

One of the voters said they have been at the centre since 8 a.m, waiting for election officials to arrive.

“We don’t know what is going to happen. We want to just vote and (then) go home,” he said.

He pleaded with INEC to consider extending the voting time because of the hours that have been lost already.

Voting in Ihiala would end by 4 p.m, according to INEC.

INEC said it could not conduct an election in Ihiala on Saturday because of a security threat.

The election commission suspended the collation of results on Monday and announced that the election must be held in Ihiala, Tuesday, November 9, as required by law.

Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas where results have been announced.

He scored a total of 103,946 votes.

His closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, won in only one local government area and scored a total of 51,322 votes.

There are 148,407 registered voters in Ihiala, according to INEC.