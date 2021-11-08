The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a “slight” adjustment in the voting time for the Anambra governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area.

INEC in the early hours of Monday suspended the collation of election results and announced that the election which could not be held on Saturday in Ihiala because of security threat would now hold on Tuesday.

Although Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), won the election in 18 out of the 20 local government areas where results have been announced and also has the highest number of total votes, INEC said a winner could not be declared until election is held in Ihiala as required by law.

Mr Soludo scored a total of 103,946 votes, while Ihiala has over 148,000 registered voters.

“Polling in respect of the supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government will commence tomorrow at 10a.m. and end at 4.pm,” Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner in charge of information and voter education, said in a statement on Monday.

Usually, elections start earlier than 10 a.m. and end by 2p.m.

Mr Okoye said the decision to adjust the voting time was taken “following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state”.

There was high security alert in Anambra before and during the governorship election because of the general apprehension that the exercise could be disrupted by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

It, however, turned out that the election was generally peaceful.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification.

“We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion,” Mr Okoye said.