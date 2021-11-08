Supporters of Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Sunday, thronged his residence ahead of the election result announcement.

Mr Soludo has so far secured the majority of the votes cast in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

The results of the election were formally announced at the INEC state collation centre in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political associates, youths and women in their hundreds thronged Mr Soludo’s residence at Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, on Sunday

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that they believed that he would emerge winner at the end of the process.

Chioma Ocha said she was happy because a governor would emerge from her community.

“We are here to show solidarity to our brother and son while we wait for INEC to announce the final result.

“But I’m particularly happy that my town, Isuofia, will be producing the next governor of Anambra. That is a very big achievement,” She said.

Also speaking, another resident, Chinedu Ogubuiro, said he came to jubilate with Mr Soludo ahead of INEC’s announcement.

“I am one of Soludo’s kinsmen and I want to be on the ground to celebrate with him when INEC announces the results of the election,” he said.

Me Soludo, who joined the crowd in singing, urged them to be patient as INEC would announce the results of the election.

Disparities

The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.

Mr Soludo was, however, not declared the winner of the election yet due to the technicalities with the figures.

