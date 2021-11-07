Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has secured the majority of the votes cast in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

The results of the election were formally announced at the INEC state collation centre in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday.

Mr Soludo may, however, not be declared the winner of the election yet due to the technicalities with the figures.

The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.

However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation centre that elections did not hold in their local governments.

While Mr Soludo leads his closest challenger, Mr Ozigbo, with over 45,000 votes, Ihiala local government alone has over 148,000 registered voters.

The election may thus be declared inconclusive to allow for rerun elections in the two affected local governments and other polling units where elections did not hold.

INEC is, however, still reviewing the situation and has not taken a position.

