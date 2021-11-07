The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has won in 10 of the 11 local government areas formally announced by the electoral commission, INEC, at its headquarters in Anambra.

Mr Soludo defeated all the other 17 candidates in each of the 10 local governments. However, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

The 11 local governments are those that have been announced and formally accepted at the INEC state collation centre in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The final announcement is expected to continue later on Sunday afternoon.

Apart from the 11 local government areas announced at the INEC secretariat, Mr Soludo also won in some other local governments whose results have been announced in the local governments but not yet at the INEC secretariat in Awka.

The 11 local governments so far announced at the INEC secretariat are Orumba, Nnewi North, Njikoka, Onitsha North, Idemili, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Aniocha, Oyi, Awka South and Dunukofia. Of the 11, Mr Soludo only lost in Nnewi North.

The governorship election was held in all of Anambra’s 21 local government areas.

See the full results so far announced at the INEC secretariat below.