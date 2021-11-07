The director of media and publicity for Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Afam Ogene, has urged the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State to stop heating the polity.

Mr Ogene said the call became necessary following what he described as the false claims by APGA that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had already written results of the gubernatorial poll in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state before the election commenced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday in Awka that the advice was contained in a statement Mr Ogene made available to newsmen.

Mr Ogene expressed worry on how such a claim could emanate from an incumbent government, describing the allegation as “ridiculous.“

“If the government was sure that such action happened on the eve of an election in its state, the best is to quit the governorship race, and like true compatriots warmly congratulate the presumptive winner of the contest, Sen. Andy Uba,” the statement reads in part.

The statement added that it was a failure on the part of the Anambra State Government to release such incomprehensible allegations reportedly signed by its commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

“Indeed, if APGA were to believe their own lies, why then are they still pretending to be in the governorship race?

“Real politics, as well as real life situations, dictate that once one is snookered beyond help, the right and appropriate step to take is to throw in the towel of surrender.

“Anyone who has followed the trajectory of APGA’s campaign leading up to Saturday’s poll would have noted that the dominant theme of its electioneering was the flurry with which it manufactured one tale after another, all targeted at the APC.

“For an issue as delicate as having some results of today’s election already written, how come APGA is the only political party privy to this fact?

“As a matter of fact, are we now being confronted with a fait accompli by the outgoing governor, Chief Willy Obiano’s administration, in a classic case of the witch crying in the night and the child dying at dawn,” the statement further said.

Mr Ogene expressed the hope that the winner of the Anambra governorship election would only emerge from votes garnered at the various polling units across the state, saying APGA’s ploy was to pull wool over people’s eyes.

The spokesman also alleged that the commissioner claimed to have “received credible intelligence reports about moves by a certain political party to use the instrumentality of the state to arrest key officials of the state government anytime on trumped up charges.”

“Curiously, the same official (Adinuba) was to go ahead to state emphatically that “none of the heads of the national security agencies is aware of this plot,” Mr Ogene added.

