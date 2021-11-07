The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has defeated his main contenders in their local government area.

Mr Soludo won Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata LGA, the three top contenders’ native council.

Messrs Soludo, Uba, and Ozigbo had won in their respective polling units in Isuofia, Uga, and Amesi town in Aguata.

Out of the 20 wards that make up the LGA, Mr Soludo won in Isuofia, Nkpologwu, Igbo-Ukwu I and II, Ekwulobia II, Umuchu I and II, among others.

He polled a total of 9,136 votes out of the 19,548 valid votes cast.

His closest rival, Mr Uba, garnered 4,773 votes while 3,798 voted for Mr Ozigbo.

According to the Collation Officer of Aguata LGA, Alim Ajake, elections did not hold in some polling units across four wards within the LGA. They include three units in Umuchu I (2,292 voters strength), two units in Ekwulobia II, three units in Igbo-Ukwu I, and five units in Igbo-Ukwu II

ANAMBRA ELECTION RESULTS

AGUATA Local Government

Registered Voters – 14,4766

Accredited Voters – 20,809

A – 111

AA – 07

AAC – 73

ADC – 32

ADP – 91

APC – 4,773

APGA – 9,136

APM – 40

APP – 11

BP – 22

LP – 132

NNPP – 11

NRM – 30

PDP – 3,798

PRP – 31

SDP – 60

YPP – 1,070

ZLP – 120

VALID VOTES: 19,548

REJECTED VOTES: 654

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 20,202