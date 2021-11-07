Early results have given preliminary victory to the All Progressives Grand Alliance in all six local government areas announced so far in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.
The party’s candidate, Charles Soludo, had earlier been reported to have won his polling unit and ward by wide margin.
Mr Soludo has amassed the highest votes in Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.
Anambra State has 21 local government areas and collation is expected to extend into Sunday.
There are 18 candidates contesting in the election. None of them is a woman, despite Anambra State being the only state to have had a female governor in Nigeria. Virginia Etiaba became governor in November 2006 after former Governor Peter Obi was impeached, but she handed over back to Mr Obi in February 2007 after an appeal court nullified the impeachment.
Local government results so far:
NJIKOKA
APC – 3,216
APGA – 8,803
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
ORUMBA SOUTH
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4,394
PDP: 1,672
YPP: 887
ANAMBRA EAST
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
YPP: 559
ANAOCHA
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
YPP – 919
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
