The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, finally cast his vote after some hours of waiting.

Mr Soludo voted at his polling unit in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area at about 5:08 p.m. He arrived the unit at about 12:12 p.m.

His initial attempt to vote when he arrived failed due to network challenges with the BVAS machine.

In disgust, the former Central Bank governor had described the system as absolute failure.

In his interview with PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists after voting, Mr Soludo said his optimism again paid off, just as it did in the court after his party’s primary.

“I always say that I am an incredible optimist and I always believe that somehow it (BVAS) will come through.

“When we were in court after the primaries I did make a statement that the judiciary will always come through and that went to the appeal court and the supreme court. They actually came through,” he said.

Speaking on his chances, Mr Soludo said he is optimistic of victory despite the hiccups with the voting machines in his strongholds across the state.

He called on INEC to accommodate all eligible voters who were willing to vote.

“Today, the voting, I was very upbeat and optimistic, I know that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA even if only a 100 persons vote within the state we will still win. It is not just winning but winning with a mass movement because this is a journey that has been propelled by the people, self-funding support groups with over half a million members that that compelled me to contest.

“They were the ones who urged me to come and run in the first instance and I was expecting that we are going to break the jinx of over a million votes to victory but when we had these glitches I was feeling very worrisome. The worries are still there and as mentioned by the REC in his release that some of them, especially in the places where votes could not take place today, will do so tomorrow.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the process. I’m more interested in the legitimacy of the process because for me mandate I seek is a peoples’ mandate to be their servant leader and that is satisfactory to me,” he told journalists.

At the time of filing this report at 5:50 p.m., Mr Soludo’s polling unit was still filled with voters who were yet to vote although the two BVAS had become fully functional.

Mr Soludo is one of the 18 candidates seeking to replace the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano, who is of the same party as the former bank chief.