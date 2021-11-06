There were brazen acts of vote-buying at some polling centres in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES observed cases of vote-buying at PU 007 Fegge Pay office 4, Onitsha South at around 11:41 a.m.

Although the party buying the vote could not be ascertained, votes were allegedly sold at N500.

Massive vote-buying was also ongoing at Polling Unit 09, Odokwe village square II, Nteje 1, Oyi LG as of 11:37 a.m.

An agent believed to be of the PDP was heard negotiating with some voters.

“N2000 cash,” she said.

An agent of the YPP was also seen meeting voters after they had cast their votes and writing down their names on a sheet of paper.

But the voters following him around were demanding to be paid on time.

Massive vote buying was also noticed at Polling Unit 002, Nteje 3 at 12:31 p.m.

Parties namely, APGA, PDP and YPP were seen giving voters different amounts of money.

According to a tweet by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), the same phenomenon was also observed at Njikoka LGA Nawfia Ward 2 Polling Unit 4 at 10:42 am.

A woman was heard saying she was given N1000 in a video tweet by CDD recorded at Polling Unit 006 Egbegwu Primary School I, Nteje III, LGA Oyi at around 1:47 p.m.

It was observed that almost all the party agents present were giving money to voters.