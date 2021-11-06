Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra started generally peacefully, with an impressive turnout of voters in most of the areas in Awka South, Njikoka and Idemili North local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the turnout was impressive in the polling units in Nibo in Awka South, Enugwukwu and Abagana in Njikoka, as well as Ogidi in Idimili North local government areas.

NAN reported that there was adequate security in polling units, streets and roads in the areas.

Voting commenced in Umuaka Town Hall Ward 001 and Ward 005 both in Nibo about 9 a.m. as voters were being accredited, with the card reader working effectively.

The exercise took off peacefully in Ogidi at 9 a.m., too.

At Onua Square, Abagana, a voter, Emmanuel Akaogu, told NAN that there was an initial hiccup because the card reader was not identifying his fingerprint, adding that he later voted.

He said that the security arrangement was “superb” and praised INEC and security operatives for the arrangement.

Obi Ilochi, a voter who voted at Ogidi Town Hall Ward 005, said he was happy that the government could provide a conducive environment for people to participate in the election.

“We are happy that the whole place is peaceful because it will be bad for Anambra to be the first state to record a constitutional crisis as a result of not having an election in our area,” he said.

It would be recalled that the police said that they had put in place water-tight security arrangements across the state for the poll.

(NAN)