Ahead of Saturday’s Anambra governorship election, a special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano, Tommy Okoli, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mr Okoli, a former governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), announced his defection at a rally on Thursday in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was supporting the candidature of Valentine Ozigbo and his running mate, Azuka Enemo of the PDP.

He said he was throwing his weight behind Mr Ozigbo, having x-rayed all the candidates and found the PDP candidate most qualified for the task of “redeeming” Anambra.

Mr Okoli said he had consulted widely the people of his constituency who wholly supported his decision to join the PDP.

“I have decided to endorse the ticket of PDP with Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Azuka Enemuo as governorship candidate and running mate respectively to win the November 6 election in Anambra State.

“I will use all the resources, contacts and enormous goodwill available to me to support their ticket.

“I took this difficult decision after due consultation with my campaign organisation and therefore urge members of this platform to please vote for Val Ozigbo and Azuka Enemuo.

“These two people are decent, humble and compassionate people, capable of transforming Anambra into a more prosperous and secured state, we shall all be proud of.

“I offered myself to serve as the Governor of Anambra State, but Valentine Ozigbo will equally do better by providing purposeful leadership for our people,” he said.

Mr Okoli thanked Mr Obiano for giving him the opportunity to serve and for the support he enjoyed while in APGA.

“I hereby withdraw my membership of APGA.

“I sincerely appreciate Willie Obiano for giving me the opportunity to serve in his administration and I pray to the Almighty God to bless him and his family,” he said.

(NAN)