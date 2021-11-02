Motorists driving through and within Anambra State have been asked to ensure their vehicles are properly registered with up to date number plates.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Echeng Echeng, issued the directive as part of security measures ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Mr Echeng said that improperly identified vehicles would be impounded and the violators subjected to the relevant laws.

A statement from the police spokesperson in Zone 13, Nkeiruka Nwode, said the measure became necessary in order to check crime in the state.

Ms Nwode, a deputy superintendent of police, heads the police media team for the Anambra election.

“Any vehicle that plies without a plate number or up-to-date plate number will be impounded and the law invoked upon the defaulter,” the commissioner of police, Mr Echeng is quoted as saying.

The commissioner reiterated the readiness of the police to provide a crime-free and safe environment during and after the election in the South-east state.

He reminded motorists, both public and private in Anambra, that the ban on unauthorised use of tinted glasses in vehicles would be enforced in the state.

“The Anambra State Police Command is dedicated to providing security to the people of the State before, on and after the election. Therefore, we need the cooperation of the members of the public to achieve this,” the statement said.

(NAN)