Claim 7: APGA’s candidate, Charles Soludo, claims Anambra State has one of the lowest, if not the lowest death rate from COVID-19 in the country.
Verdict: Largely true
Verification
Our findings show Anambra state’s death rate, which is 19 per cent, is not the lowest but could be counted as one of the lowest. There are four other states with lower figures, NCDC’s data show. Jigawa’s death rate is 17 per cent, Kebbi has 16 per cent, Zamfara has 8 per cent and Kogi has 2 per cent.
Claim 8: Mr Soludo (APGA) also said three are over 2,000 confirmed
COVID-19 cases in Anambra.
Verdict: True
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data shows 2,387 cases have been confirmed as of November 1 in Anambra.
