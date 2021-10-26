A middle-aged man, Chibuike Ochie, has allegedly hacked to death his sister-in-law, younger sister and a labourer in Uburu community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odoh, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Monday.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident occurred on Sunday in a farmland.

The police spokesperson said the man killed his sister-in-law, a younger sister and a hired labourer, who was working on their farmland.

According to the police, the suspect’s family, including a hired labourer, were in the farm, when the suspect, Mr Ochie, went into the farm and suddenly began attacking them with a machete.

“He succeeded in macheting Ogechi Ochie, 32, and wife of the elder brother and the younger sister, Margaret Ochie, 35, and the said labourer.

“The three persons were macheted to death on that farm and he escaped.

“In the process of fleeing the scene, irate youths of that area caught and mobbed him.

“As I am talking to you, he is still critically ill to the extent that he is placed on a life support machine.

“Investigation is still on, but it will be properly done when this man survives.

“That is why we keep discouraging the youth from taking laws into their hands especially when a person commits an offence like this.

“If they had brought the person to us, he would have told us the reasons he had to do this to his family members and he would have faced the law.

“But in this case, a lot of money is being spent to revive him,” the police spokesperson said.

(NAN)